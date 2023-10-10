Commuters forced to scramble as two men killed in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Commuters forced to scramble as two men killed in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Another Beryllium attack, this time in Harbour View

CariCRIS upgrades overall creditworthiness ratings for VM Investments

Dujuan Richards added to Reggae Boyz squad for Nations League games

Signage absence on May Pen-Williamsfield Hwy worries Yam Park vendors

Big win for England over Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup

Sharkies’ operator disappointed with robbery of restaurant

IMF outlook worsens for a ‘limping’ world economy

Stanley Motta spends one-third of budget on Unit 1 project

Schools encouraged to use restorative justice to curb student conflict

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star Eden Hazard retires from football

Tuesday Oct 10

32?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Double murder in Spanish Town

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Early morning shoppers and commuters in Spanish Town, St Catherine scrambled for cover as gunshots rang out during the killing of two men. The incident occurred at the intersection of Young and Nugent Streets around 9am.

Senior Superintendent of Police Howard Chambers, head of the St. Catherine North Division, informed Loop News that the police are conducting operations in and around the town centre, pursuing leads related to the double murder.

Following the shooting, forensic investigators cordoned off sections of Young Street.

Reports indicate that a group of men were conversing along Nugent Crescent and Young Street when they were ambushed by gunmen who opened fire.

After the gunfire ceased, two men were discovered with gunshot wounds. They were swiftly transported to the hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Another Beryllium attack, this time in Harbour View

Business

CariCRIS upgrades overall creditworthiness ratings for VM Investments

Sport

Dujuan Richards added to Reggae Boyz squad for Nations League games

More From

Jamaica News

Delivering hope to BB Coke High student

Chief Executive Officer for Digicel, Stephen Murad, offers words of encouragement to BB Coke High School student, Jaheim Colman, shortly after a visit at the University Hospital of the West Indies las

Jamaica News

Gunmen kill four, including two women, in Trelawny

See also

Two women were among four people killed late last night in the Duanvale district of Trelawny.
Police at the scene are yet to disclose the names of the four murdered.
The Trelawny police are inve

Sport

Former basketball association president Marland Nattie is dead

Former Jamaica Basketball Association (JABA) president Marland Nattie has died .
Nattie, who died yesterday, dedicated his life to basketball from the time he played for his alma mater Kingston Col

Jamaica News

Sunday evening Trelawny crash claims another life

… second woman dies after collision

Sport

Matthews’ heroics in vain as West Indies fall to Aussies in final T20I

West Indies Women captain Hayley Matthews delivered another masterful performance, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Australia from recording a comfortable 47-run victory in the T20 series finale at All

Jamaica News

Man shot dead in St Ann; suspected getaway car seized after crash

Police investigators in St Ann are probing the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Priory in the parish on Sunday night.
A vehicle which later crashed was seized by the police and it is being th

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols