Commuters forced to scramble as two men killed in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica

Early morning shoppers and commuters in Spanish Town, St Catherine scrambled for cover as gunshots rang out during the killing of two men. The incident occurred at the intersection of Young and Nugent Streets around 9am.

Senior Superintendent of Police Howard Chambers, head of the St. Catherine North Division, informed Loop News that the police are conducting operations in and around the town centre, pursuing leads related to the double murder.

Following the shooting, forensic investigators cordoned off sections of Young Street.

Reports indicate that a group of men were conversing along Nugent Crescent and Young Street when they were ambushed by gunmen who opened fire.

After the gunfire ceased, two men were discovered with gunshot wounds. They were swiftly transported to the hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.