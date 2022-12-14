Compensation for five dead police officers

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Senator Paula Gopee-Scoon.

SENATE leader Paula Gopee-Scoon said the families of five police officers who had each died in the line of duty had been paid compensation. She was speaking on Tuesday in the Senate in reply to a question by opposition senator Jearlean John, acting as opposition chief whip. Gopee-Scoon did not state the sums paid in compensation.

In February, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds confirmed the continuation of a $1 million compensation package for families of members of the protective services who die in the line of duty: defence force, police service, prison service and fire service. He was replying to a question by opposition senator Wade Mark.

“According to information received from the acting commissioner of police, five legal representatives of police officers who were killed in the line of duty have received appropriate compensation packages.”

John, in a supplemental question asked, “These give police officers, is that the sum of police officers killed in the line of duty?”

Senate President Christine Kangaloo disallowed the question.

John pressed. “Madam President , the honourable minister said there were five police officers killed in the line of duty and the questions being posed now is whether five were those determined to be those killed in the line of duty or whether there were others, now being assessed or others killed in the line of duty.”

Kangaloo interjected. “The question that was posed is whether the families have been receiving compensation packages. The answer given is five families have received. In light of that I’ll ask you to refrain (sic) your question, in light of the question that was posed and the answer that was given.”

John asked if other families should be in receipt of that compensation.

Gopee-Scoon said she should refrain (sic) the question.

In supplemental questions, John asked how it was determined if an officer had died in the line of duty for compensation to be paid and whether this might include dying from covid19, but Kangaloo said those questions did not arise.

NewsAmericasNow.com