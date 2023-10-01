Complaints re garbage collection issues declining – McKenzie Loop Jamaica

Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Desmond McKenzie, has declared that significant strides have been made in improving garbage collection systems locally, which is evidenced by fewer public complaints about related issues.

But McKenzie has admitted that some communities continue to be affected by pile-ups of waste.

“While some people will say, ‘Well, the community dutty’, and there’s no denying that there are still areas that we need to reach, but two years ago, the complaints that you were getting, you (are) not getting them again,” said McKenzie who was speaking at a media briefing following the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) board retreat in Kingston on Wednesday.

Continuing, he said: “People now acknowledge the work and the efforts (of the NSWMA to clear garbage).”

A total of 50 new garbage trucks were handed over to the NSWMA in December last year as part of efforts to improve the agency’s operations.

The Government has further committed to acquiring another 50 waste disposal trucks to further boost the NSWMA’s fleet.

“The process for the additional 50 trucks has commenced, so we will, by the downside of this year, have the additional 50 trucks,” said McKenzie in May of this year on a Government-sponsored radio programme.

He added that, “There are other new facilities that we will introduce to improve solid waste management and garbage collection and make the (country) much cleaner.”