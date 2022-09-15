Concerns of St Andrew West transport operators to be addressed- Shaw Loop Jamaica

Minister of Transport and Mining, Audley Shaw, says the concerns of public transport operators in St Andrew West Rural, who withdrew their services earlier this week, will be addressed.

“We hear your concerns… and we are working on all fronts to ensure that the issues are addressed as best as possible,” the Minister said.

He informed that a meeting was held with the police, the Transport Authority, the operators and relevant associations on Tuesday, September 13.

“I’ve given a commitment to having the necessary dialogue with the responsible parties, to have certain matters addressed,” Shaw pointed out.

He said, however, that transport operators must play their part in maintaining order and discipline.

As such, the Minister is urging adherence to the rules of the road and respect for the responsible authorities as “this is a partnership that can only work once all parties take responsibility for their roles and actions.”

The Minister was speaking during a ceremony on Wednesday (September 14) for the handover of three dialysis machines to the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine, by the Transport Authority and the National Health Fund (NHF).

Transport operators, who ply the Lawrence Tavern and Stony Hill routes in St. Andrew, to Half-Way-Tree and downtown Kingston, took strike action on Monday (September 12) and Tuesday (September 13) by pulling their vehicles off the road.

Among their concerns are the seizure of vehicles, and the need for road improvements and a fare increase.