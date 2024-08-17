Concerns over mpox: Ja among caribbean islands urged to be vigilant

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has sent out a warning call for public health authorities to be vigilant and necessitate enhanced surveillance in Caribbean countries and surrounding jurisdictions following a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) regarding Mpox, on August 14, by the World Health Organization (WHO.

Mpox was declared a public health emergency of international concern following an upsurge of infections by the virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and a growing number of countries in Africa.

Presently, no cases of clade 1b mpox have been reported in the Caribbean and its neighbouring countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Latin America.

However, the identification of the first case of clade 1b outside of Africa, is a warning call for public health authorities to be vigilant and necessitates enhanced surveillance by all Caribbean countries, inclusive of monitoring of incoming passengers, and rapid/early identification of potential cases, and a well-coordinated regional and international response,” Dr Lisa Indar, Ad Interim Executive Director at CARPHA) said in a release.

“CARPHA is monitoring the situation closely. The current risk to Caribbean population from mpox clade 1b is low to moderate, as no cases of mpox have been identified in the CARPHA Member States.

Additionally, Member States are encouraged to promote awareness among clinicians, other frontline health workers and public health professionals to be alert to persons presenting with rash without a clear alternative diagnosis, particularly with a travel history from countries that have reported mpox, within two weeks preceding the onset of signs and symptoms are urged to promote comprehensive mpox prevention and control strategies for high-risk populations. CARPHA will provide Member States with guidance to support their national response efforts.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease that can spread easily between people and from infected animals. It can spread through direct contact with bodily fluids, such as during sex, and through contaminated materials like sheets, and clothing used by an infected person.

Common symptoms of mpox are a skin rash or mucosal lesions which can last 2–4 weeks accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

To reduce exposure to and transmission of the virus, persons should maintain basic hand hygiene – wash hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitiser. In addition,

Stay informed about the risk of mpoxBe on the alert for any unusual rashes or lesions on the genitals or other parts of the bodyAvoid close contact with people who are sick with signs and symptoms of mpox, including those with skin lesions or genital lesions.Avoid contact with wild animals (alive or dead) in areas where mpox regularly occurs.Avoid contact with contaminated materials used by people who are sick (such as clothing, bedding, or materials used in healthcare settings).