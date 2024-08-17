Concerns over mpox: Ja among caribbean islands urged to be vigilant

·8 min read
Home
Local News
Concerns over mpox: Ja among caribbean islands urged to be vigilant
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Health Ministry issues Mpox alert

Mpox worry: Officials in Ja other Caribbean islands urged to be alert

Painter charged with rape after reportedly attacking female in his car

Entertainer accused of carrying out gun attack on family in St Andrew

Curfew imposed in Kingston Western police division

Man suspected to have threatened PM and wife in video now in custody

Two motorcyclists perish in crashes between Wednesday and Thursday

No laughing matter: Cop charged after ‘being held with imitation gun’

TAP into theatre with JMTC’s apprenticeship programme

Morant Bay Urban Centre to be completed by December 2024

Saturday Aug 17

25°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

10 hrs ago

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has sent out a  warning call for public health authorities to be vigilant and necessitate enhanced surveillance in Caribbean countries and surrounding  jurisdictions following a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) regarding Mpox,  on  August 14, by the World Health Organization (WHO.

Mpox was declared a public health emergency of international concern following an upsurge of infections by the virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and a growing number of countries in Africa. 

Presently, no cases of clade 1b mpox have been reported in the Caribbean and its neighbouring countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Latin America.

However, the identification of the first case of clade 1b outside of Africa, is a warning call for public health authorities to be vigilant and necessitates enhanced surveillance by all Caribbean countries, inclusive of monitoring of incoming passengers, and rapid/early identification of potential cases, and a well-coordinated regional and international response,” Dr Lisa Indar, Ad Interim Executive Director at CARPHA) said in a release.

“CARPHA is monitoring the situation closely. The current risk to Caribbean population from mpox clade 1b is low to moderate, as no cases of mpox have been identified in the CARPHA Member States.

Additionally, Member States are encouraged to promote awareness among clinicians, other frontline health workers and public health professionals to be alert to persons presenting with rash without a clear alternative diagnosis, particularly with a travel history from countries that have reported mpox, within two weeks preceding the onset of signs and symptoms are urged to promote comprehensive mpox prevention and control strategies for high-risk populations. CARPHA will provide Member States with guidance to support their national response efforts.  

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease that can spread easily between people and from infected animals. It can spread through direct contact with bodily fluids, such as during sex, and through contaminated materials like sheets, and clothing used by an infected person. 

Common symptoms of mpox are a skin rash or mucosal lesions which can last 2–4 weeks accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

To reduce exposure to and transmission of the virus, persons should maintain basic hand hygiene – wash hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.  In addition,

Stay informed about the risk of mpoxBe on the alert for any unusual rashes or lesions on the genitals or other parts of the bodyAvoid close contact with people who are sick with signs and symptoms of mpox, including those with skin lesions or genital lesions.Avoid contact with wild animals (alive or dead) in areas where mpox regularly occurs.Avoid contact with contaminated materials used by people who are sick (such as clothing, bedding, or materials used in healthcare settings).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Traffic cops release more names; warrants now out

Jamaica News

Health Ministry issues Mpox alert

Jamaica News

Mpox worry: Officials in Ja other Caribbean islands urged to be alert

More From

Business

$72-million loss hits Palace cinema, revenue slips in tough market

The Palace Amusement Company Limited, the premier provider of Hollywood films in Jamaica, made losses for its full year. The company posted a net loss of $72 million, with a substantial portion—approx

Jamaica News

See also

No laughing matter: Cop charged after ‘being held with imitation gun’

Thirty-two-year-old Jason Harris, a policeman of Grove Road, St Andrew, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon following an incident on Rock main road in Trelawny on Thursday, August

Entertainment

Vybz Kartel to perform in Jamaica on December 31

Entertainer asks fans if they’re ready 

Jamaica News

Entertainer accused of carrying out gun attack on family in St Andrew

A 29-year-old man has been charged with shooting with intent, possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition following an incident in his community on Saturday, August 10.

Jamaica News

Health Ministry issues Mpox alert

The Ministry of Health & Wellness says it has noted the declaration of Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) and wishes to alert the cou

Jamaica News

Earthquake rocks Jamaica; social media users react

Scores of Jamaicans have taken to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, following reports of another earthquake being felt in sections of Jamaica.
Shouts of mercy, Lawd, could be heard in sect

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols