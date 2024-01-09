Concerns raised about farm workers ‘running off’ in Canada Loop Jamaica

Minister of Labour and Social Security Pearnel Charles Jr says concerns are being raised regarding the increasing number of Jamaican workers absconding on the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme (SAWP) in Canada.

“I am calling on Members of Parliament (MPs) to make sure that you have this conversation with your constituents. When we have our Jamaican workers go on the programme and run off… it closes the door for hundreds,” Charles Jr said.

“One disgruntled employer can be in charge of 800 spaces for Jamaican workers, and if a disgruntled employer is facing the consistent challenge of persons coming up and running off… then they would look towards alternatives,” he added.

The minister was addressing a sensitisation session for MPs to address concerns related to the suitability of candidates on the SAWP, held at the Jamaica Conference Centre on Tuesday.

In 2018, some 380 Jamaicans ran off, while there was a decline in 2019, with 343 persons absconding.

The session was held because of the critical role played by MPs in the pre-selection process for the Farm Work Programme.

Charles Jr noted that while the SWAP started with Jamaica and Canada only, it is now a competitive process involving other countries, such as Mexico, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago.

“We want Jamaicans to fill those positions, to have that opportunity. It is our responsibility to make sure that as we recruit, as we guide, we ensure that it resonates that you [the potential workers] are going to impact your cousin, friend and others to come,” he stressed.

“In my discussions with Canadian officials, if we want this programme to continue, we are going to have to collaborate across the isle, and we are going to have to make sure that we are firm in facing the facts. It is my intention that in being transparent it will stimulate us to take the action to recruit in a more deliberate way,” he added.

Charles Jr also said that most of the complaints received outside of absconding from employers, surround newer workers and their attitude and work ethic.

He pointed out that this was something the ministry committed to partners that it will have a more robust orientation, so that the workers know what they are going to confront when going on the SAWP.

“That way when you go there, you won’t have that distance between your expectations and the reality, which is the main problem that we have been having. This process is for us to make sure that they understand the reality,” Charles Jr said.

He also stated that the ministry will be working with stakeholders to create training videos that will assist the persons who are selected to become more sufficiently oriented for the particular job type they are going on in the programme.

Several employers also spoke to the situation where workers are manipulating the open work permit system, which triggers an integrity audit by the Canadian authorities, and which delays the approval for them to receive foreign workers.

Charles Jr explained that this also damages their businesses and their reputation, as they are now stigmatised and labelled as “bad employers”.

Minister of Labour and Social Security Pearnel Charles Jr (left), speaks with Members of Parliament for St Mary Western, Robert Montague (centre) and Manchester North Western, Mikael Phillips, at a sensitisation session at the Jamaica Conference Centre on January 9. (Photo: JIS)

Meanwhile, the minister said for 2024, the ministry will be putting in place several measures to enhance the SAWP.

“All persons that you recruit, that come to us, even those that are not selected to go into our programme will be able to have some options/opportunities. We are discussing, for instance, those persons who, because of inadequacy in terms of reading, did not get on the programme, go in on a literacy programme. Next year, you don’t have to go through the whole process again, you are in the pool,” Charles Jr said.

Communication is also being improved with workers with the use of non-traditional communication tools, such as WhatsApp, virtual meetings, and email.

An application is also being developed for use by workers, so that they can be able to receive information and get all the support straight on their phone.

The liaison service is also being repositioned to be more responsive to the needs of workers and employers by revamping the way liaison officers are trained and assessed.

“The management committee has already started the process, which involves standardising training for liaison officers, ensuring that updated training manuals are in place, and this will also help in ensuring similar standards apply across the board wherever the liaison officers are working,” Charles Jr said.

The ministry is also revising the evaluation process for the liaison officers to enhance the focus on output factors, such as the outcome of their visits and complaints addressed. The job descriptions for liaison officers have also been revised.

Additionally, the ministry has started discussions and is looking to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in short order with HEART/NSTA Trust in relation to employment readiness training for all workers upon their pre-selection to the programme.

Charles Jr also shared that employers are being invited to support the enhanced orientation with the provision of materials such as informational videos that can guide workers as to their job functions and the tasks that they will be required to complete.

“We have employers in Canada, and we will ask them to come down and for them to be a part of the process of that selection, so that we can be aware of their needs, and we can identify the best candidates for their specific need,” he said.

Greater emphasis will also be placed on the continuous assessment of workers during the period of employment. Liaison officers will also have regular consultations with employers concerning workers’ performance.

An exit survey will also be completed by the employer where he/she will provide an assessment of the worker at the end of the contractual period.

“This will help us in terms of the impact on the placement of the worker for the next season,” Charles Jr said.

Also, in order to create an incentive, not just for workers but for all programme stakeholders to do well, the ministry will institute a recognition and rewards programme.

This will involve the planning and execution of awards functions to identify and publicly reward workers, employers, liaison officers, members of staff and other stakeholders who have contributed to the development of the programme.

JIS News