Condolence books for late Lascelles Chin open at Lasco offices Loop Jamaica

Condolence books to honour the life of late Lascelles Chin have been opened at offices of LASCO Distributors and LASCO Manufacturing in White Marl, St Catherine, and at LASCO Pharmaceuticals and LASCO Financial Services on Red Hills Road in St Andrew.

Chin passed away surrounded by family on May 27, 2023. He was 85 years old.

The books are available for signing during opening hours.

In an advisory Monday, the management and staff of LASCO Affiliated Companies and the LASCO Chin Foundation said under their late chairman’s leadership, LASCO was established as a household name.

The LASCO team said condolences will be communicated to the family and may be displayed as part of the lasting record of his contributions to and relationships with the people of Jamaica.

The late chairman is remembered as a man who was loved, respected and represented the true meaning of benevolence, integrity and determination.

Messages of condolences and tributes may also be made via email to: [email protected].

Chin is survived by his wife Dr Eileen Chin, his children–Karen, Marie (Neil), Wayne (Suzanne), Lisa (Mario), David, and Richard–grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives, and the staff of the LASCO Affiliated Companies and LASCO Chin Foundation.

He is predeceased by his son Andrew.