Conductor shot on HWT Road, culprits lead cops on chase Loop Jamaica

A 26-year-old bus conductor was shot and injured sometime after 11 Wednesday morning at a section of Half-Way-Tree Road in St Andrew, impacting traffic flow on the main thoroughfare for several hours.

The condition of the bus conductor is not known at this time.

The police told Loop News that the conductor was on a bus travelling along Half-Way-Tree Road when on getting to the vicinity of National Baking Company, a Probox motor car with occupants aboard approached the bus. The occupants opened fire hitting the conductor.

The police arrived on the scene quickly enough to pursue the Probox. The driver of the vehicle took the police on a chase through several communities in the Maxfield Park Avenue area, where the driver was forced to stop on Ransford Avenue.

The occupants fled the vehicle and escaped on foot.

The Probox was seized by the police for forensic examination and collection of other evidence to successfully conclude the investigation.

A motive has not yet been established for the shooting.