Confidence up slightly for consumers but declines among firms Loop Jamaica

The consumer confidence index for the fourth quarter of 2022 edged up slightly over the previous quarter, while the confidence of businesses dipped marginally during the same period, according to a survey conducted by veteran pollster Don Anderson.

The index for current jobs jumped by 12.1 per cent during the quarter; however, the number of firms that expect the economy to worsen over the next year increased from 13 per cent in the third quarter to 20 per cent in the fourth quarter.

These were some of the findings of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth Quarter Business & Consumer Confidence Indices published today (January 17).

Anderson, the head of Market Research Services, revealed that the consumer confidence index is now up to the level it was when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in quarter two of 2020. However, it is still below 2019 levels.

Of note, a large majority of consumers (83 per cent) suggested that they would save some or all extra monies earned during the Christmas season. The institution of choice for such savings would typically be the commercial bank (26 per cent).

There were 635 respondents to the consumer confidence survey and 113 respondents to the business survey.

Meanwhile, speaking at the JCC’s quarterly webinar Dr Leo-Rey Gordon, Head of economic and financial research and analysis at National Commercial Bank, said he believed inflation would remain elevated to seven to nine per cent.

And that interest rates and the cost of capital will “remain elevated relative to what we have become accustomed to over the past seven years”.

Dr Gordon said he expected the economy to demonstrate real positive growth and that “efforts in the governance and policy space have allowed for sufficient buffers to absorb exogenous shocks.”