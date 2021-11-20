Confusion among vaccinated J’cans who are laminating their cards | Loop Jamaica

Confusion is growing among some Jamaicans, who in a bid to preserve their COVID vaccination cards, have sought to laminate the documents, only to turn up at the airports to run into problems with immigration officials.

Reports are that even some medical officials have participated in the process of laminating their cards and have ran into travel issues.

Lamination is the process of overlaying a flat surface, especially paper with a layer of plastic or some other protective material.

A medical official has since taken to social media to advise individuals against the practice.

“Please tell clients not to laminate cards. A nurse contacted me this morning said she was turned back from the airport because her card was considered to be tampered with because she laminated it. Her flight is rescheduled,” the medical official said.

Another user however told a different story saying he was advised to carry out the process as part of efforts to preserve the document by his doctor.

“When I got my vaccine the doctor recommended that I get my card laminated so i don’t know maybe other ppl were recommended to do so as well,” said another social media user.

More calls have since come from the medical circle calling on individuals not to carry out the practice.

“Documents should not be laminated. Put in a sleeve if protection is needed. Can use the same lamination plastic,” said another medical official.

“Well I don’t laminate mine because they said once you do that, it’s not valid anymore,” said another user.