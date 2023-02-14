Construction begins on Tobago’s first Hindu temple

Black Immigrant Daily News

Construction ongoing for the Tobago Hindu Society temple in Signal Hill. Photo by David Reid

THE Tobago Hindu Society has begun to construct its long-awaited temple.

The organisation turned the sod for the temple in February 2022 on four plots of land it got from the former Orville London-led THA administration near the army base at Signal Hill some nine years ago.

Present at the historic event, one year ago, were Secretary of Culture Tashia Burris, area representative Nigel Taitt, former India High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu, THA presiding officer Abby Taylor and other religious leaders.

On that occasion, the organisation’s president Pulwaty Beepath paid tribute to the founders of the society as she called on everyone to unite for the construction of the temple.

On Tuesday, an elated Beepath said the process was finally on stream.

“The contractor came up last Thursday and they started on Friday,” she told Newsday.

“We already have the columns and beams up and after Carnival, we are hoping to do the foundation and start putting up bricks and the roof. Right now, we just have the shell.”

Beepath said the organisation started the project with its own money.

“We got a lot of donations which we had put into the society’s account. So we are using that.”

She said there is a lot of work to be done.

“We still have to get electricity and water and the road has to pave.”

In her address at the sod-turning ceremony last year, THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris said the location of the mandir was ideal.

“This is the perfect place for a temple, because it’s in the midst of nature that you find God…I could imagine sitting here and worshipping when I am invited again to open this mandir, and I look forward to that,” she had said.

Burris also gave a commitment that the Farley Augustine-led THA administration will support the project’s completion.

“The deed was handed over in 2014. Your tenacity and dedication must be commended…The Hindu community must feel proud in this moment. This journey has been long but there is an end in sight, and there is a beginning in sight for the Hindu Society to grow their membership.”

