Construction worker charged with $8 million robbery in Portland Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Following an incident at Williams Street in Portland on December 5, detectives have charged 26-year-old Sashane Kennedy, otherwise called ‘Hundred’ or ‘Six’, a construction worker of Hall’s Avenue in the parish, with shop breaking and larceny.

Reports are that about 9:30 am, the now complainant received a telephone call informing her that her shop had been broken into.

The complainant then went to her business and discovered that clothing and shoes were missing. The value of items that were stolen was tallied at $8,254,500.

During a subsequent police investigation, the stolen items were reportedly tracked to Kennedy, who was allegedly found with some of the items in his possession.

He was charged on Tuesday, December 27.

His court date is being finalised.

NewsAmericasNow.com