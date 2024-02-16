Construction worker charged with vicious murder in Bog Walk Loop Jamaica

Twenty-six-year-old construction worker, Omar Lewis, of Jew Pen Hill district, Bog Walk, St Catherine, has been charged with the Thursday, February 8 murder of Anthony Williams in their community.

Reports from the Bog Walk police are that about 5:20 pm, an argument developed between a man and Williams, during which Lewis intervened and used a stone to hit the now deceased, who fell.

While on the ground, Lewis reportedly approached Williams and used a pair of scissors to inflict stab wounds to his abdomen.

The injured man was assisted to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation and quick action from the police, both Lewis and the man with whom Williams had the argument were taken into custody.

Lewis was subsequently charged with murder after giving a caution statement to the police.

His court date is being finalised.