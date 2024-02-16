Construction worker charged with vicious murder in Bog Walk Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Construction worker charged with vicious murder in Bog Walk Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

KC and Wolmer’s Girls rule on Day 1 of Corporate Area Development Meet

Cops pile up the goods on suspected serial shop breaker in ‘Ochi’ jail

64 guns intercepted at Port of Kingston

No politics so far connected to killing after politician’s car torched

Innovative Systems seals deal for paper product distribution

Construction worker charged with vicious murder in Bog Walk

Liverpool forward Mo Salah in contention to play against Brentford

PSOJ urges reform of work permit system to tackle labour crunch

Cops report breakthrough in ‘underground housing deal’ in St Catherine

Man shot dead while sitting in front seat of taxi

Saturday Feb 17

19°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

10 hrs ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Twenty-six-year-old construction worker, Omar Lewis, of Jew Pen Hill district, Bog Walk, St Catherine, has been charged with the Thursday, February 8 murder of Anthony Williams in their community.

Reports from the Bog Walk police are that about 5:20 pm, an argument developed between a man and Williams, during which Lewis intervened and used a stone to hit the now deceased, who fell.

While on the ground, Lewis reportedly approached Williams and used a pair of scissors to inflict stab wounds to his abdomen.

The injured man was assisted to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation and quick action from the police, both Lewis and the man with whom Williams had the argument were taken into custody.

Lewis was subsequently charged with murder after giving a caution statement to the police.

His court date is being finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

KC and Wolmer’s Girls rule on Day 1 of Corporate Area Development Meet

Jamaica News

Cops pile up the goods on suspected serial shop breaker in ‘Ochi’ jail

Jamaica News

64 guns intercepted at Port of Kingston

More From

Jamaica News

Cops believe Medikk’s skeletal remains found in cane field

The police have found skeletal remains believed to be those of Medikk, the entertainer who has been missing since August 2023.
The skeletal remains were found in a cane field in St Catherine on Feb

Jamaica News

See also

Construction worker charged with vicious murder in Bog Walk

Twenty-six-year-old construction worker, Omar Lewis, of Jew Pen Hill district, Bog Walk, St Catherine, has been charged with the Thursday, February 8 murder of Anthony Williams in their community.

Jamaica News

Local Gov’t Debates: PNP promises direct election of all mayors

JLP not averse to doing so, but says citizens must be engaged first

Jamaica News

64 guns intercepted at Port of Kingston

Nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition, over 100 magazines also in the mix; two taken into custody

Jamaica News

Man ambushed and shot multiple times in St James

Forty-four-year-old Kenroy Doeman otherwise called ‘Shrimpy’, of Africa in Lilliput, St James was shot and killed by unknown assailants in his community on Thursday, February 15.
Reports are that a

Jamaica News

Local gov’t debates: Where are the JLP, PNP manifestos?

Jamaicans not impressed; political parties say they’ll be released soon

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols