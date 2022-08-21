Construction worker gets bail after ‘killing man’ in trespass dispute Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Construction worker gets bail after 'killing man' in trespass dispute
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

A construction worker who is charged with murdering a man who accused him of trespassing on a property in Fullerswood district in St Elizabeth last month, was granted bail last week.

Nicholas Hutchinson, a 42-year-old resident of Arlington district in St Elizabeth, is charged with the murder of 60-year-old property caretaker, Oswald Valentine.

Hutchinson was granted bail in the sum of $850,000 when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court.

The accused was ordered to surrender his travel documents and report to the Black River Police Station twice weekly.

The case is to be mentioned in court on October 11.

The police reported that about 9am on July 8, Valentine accused Hutchinson of trespassing on his property.

The two men then got engaged in a physical confrontation, during which Hutchinson used a machete to chop Valentine several times.

Hutchinson left the scene and attempted to seek treatment for minor injuries, resulting in the police being alerted.

The construction worker then led the police to the property where the incident occurred, where Valentine’s lifeless body was seen with multiple chop wounds to the head.

Hutchinson was arrested and charged with murder on August 10.

