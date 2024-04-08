Construction worker gunned down at home, man injured Loop Jamaica

There was a knock at the door, a section of it was broken open, then a hail of bullets followed.

Those were the final moments leading up to the death of construction worker, 43-year-old Berain Powell, at his home in Greenwich Park Road, Kingston 12, on Monday.

Powell was at home with relatives when he was killed.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 4:45am, Powell and others were at home when they heard a knock on the door.

The men subsequently broke open a section of the door and opened gunfire hitting Powell. Another man was also shot.

The two were transported to hospital where Powell was pronounced dead and the other man admitted.

Investigations into the killing are ongoing.