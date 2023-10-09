Construction worker held after reported gun chase in Hanover Loop Jamaica

Twenty-year-old Calceito Smith otherwise called ‘Devin’ of Woodchurch district, Kingsvale, Hanover was charged with shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, and using a firearm to commit a felony in relation to an incident that occurred in Woodchurch district, Kingsvale on Friday, September 15.

Reports are that at about 8:00 pm, a man was sitting at a shop when he heard an explosion. He went to investigate and saw Smith pointing a firearm at him.

He ran and was chased by Smith, who fired several shots at the man, however, he escaped unharmed.

A report was made to the police and Smith was arrested. Following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney, he was charged on Saturday, October 7.

His court date has not been finalized.