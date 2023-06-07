Construction worker nabbed in CCTV-aided ops charged with murder Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
5 hrs ago

Nabbed in a police operation aided by the use of Jamaica Eye, a construction worker is now facing a murder charge following the death of a man six days after he was shot.

He is 29-year-old Daymione Shaw, otherwise called ‘Yarro,’ ‘Derron’ or ‘Ramos’, of Salt Pond Road in St Catherine. Shaw is charged with murder and assault at common law following a shooting incident in Spanish Town on May 27.

Shaw’s alleged victim is 26-year-old Jermaine Richards, otherwise called ‘Derby’, of Railway Premises, also in Spanish Town.

Richards was shot and injured about 5:30pm in Bushy Park on May 27. He was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries six days later, on June 1.

The police said Shaw was subsequently arrested during an operation aided by the use of Jamaica Eye (Spanish Town CCTV Room).

He was officially charged on June 2 after being positively identified on an ID parade.

His court date is being finalized, the police said.

