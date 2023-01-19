Construction worker on police radar shot dead in Boscobel, St Mary Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A construction worker was shot and killed by an armed man outside a nightclub in Boscobel, St Mary on Wednesday night.

The deceased is 41-year-old Miguel Nash of Boscobel Heights in the parish.

Nash was reported on the radar of the police in the parish for his suspected involvement in criminal acts there.

According to reports, about 11:40 pm on Wednesday, Nash was outside the nightclub when he was pounced upon by a gunman, who opened fire, hitting Nash several times.

His attacker then fled the area.

Nash was assisted to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The St Mary police are probing the development.

NewsAmericasNow.com