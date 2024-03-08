Construction worker reportedly chops up woman amid money dispute Loop Jamaica

7 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Incident linked to soured love triangle relationship

Loop News

A construction worker has been charged with wounding with intent following an incident in St Paul district, Manchester on Tuesday, May 22, 2022.

Charged is 45-year-old Clayton Robinson, otherwise called ‘Dwight Walker’ and ‘Maggie Otto’, of Dapo Drive, Portmore, St Catherine.

Reports from the Mandeville police are that Robinson met a woman via telephone, and a relationship developed between them.

However, during the relationship, Robinson reportedly discovered that the woman was already in another intimate relationship, and demanded that money that he had given her be returned to him.

When his demands were not met, an argument developed.

At about 10:30 am on the aforementioned date, Robinson reportedly entered the woman’s home and inflicted several chop wounds to her body, including severing her left hand.

He was eventually taken into custody in relation to another matter, and was positively identified on an identification parade on Thursday, March 7, 2024, following which he was charged.

A court date is being finalised for him

