Construction worker shot dead in home invasion in Trelawny | Loop Jamaica

A construction worker was shot and killed by gunmen who forcibly entered in house in Clark’s Town, Trelawny on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old carpenter Moses Gordon, who was of a Bottom Town, Clark’s Town address.

Reports are that about 11:16 pm, Gordon and his girlfriend were at home when two men wearing mask kicked in his door and entered the house.

One of the men who brandished a handgun, fired several shots hitting Gordon in the upper part of his body.

The attackers escaped from the scene on foot.

Gordon was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has yet been established for the fatal late-night attack.