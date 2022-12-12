Consumer Affairs Act now available in Mandarin

Black Immigrant Daily News

Chinese businesses in Guyana selling durable goods and services will now be au fait with several aspects of their responsibilities as outlined in the Consumer Affairs Act (CAA) No 13 of 2011 through the translation of excerpts of the CAA into Mandarin by the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC).

The translated Act was presented to the Executive of the Chinese Association of Guyana along with Chinese business representatives on Saturday at the Association’s Brickdam location.

This move comes as several of these businesses were found to be non-compliant with the CAA during the Commission’s inspection based on their acknowledged difficulty with the language barrier of the Act.

The Association and business community were represented by its President Stephen Su, Secretary May Cheung, Treasurer Haopei Yang, and member Kwofai Chu along with business representatives Jason Wang and Lili Han.

During the discussion at the handover event, CCAC’s Director (ag), Anil Sukhdeo explained that the Commission intends to provide the necessary enabling support to ensure that all businesses comply with the law.

“We have recognised the challenges faced by the Chinese businesses in understanding the Act in English and decided to do the necessary translation, which would ensure both the duties of the supplier and rights of the consumers are adhered to.”

Sukhdeo highlighted that this first translation into another language was also prompted by the many Chinese businesses operating in Guyana.

President of the Chinese Association of Guyana, Stephen Su praised the CCAC for translating the document into Mandarin and meeting with the Association and business representatives.

“The Association appreciates meeting with the CCAC to bring us up to date with the role of the Commission, and we will partner with you to ensure that the document is shared with every Chinese business involved in the sale of durable goods.”

