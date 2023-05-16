Consumer Price Index dip in April – STATIN Loop Jamaica

The All-Jamaica Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined by 0.4 per cent for the month of April according to the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN).

STATIN said the decline was influenced mainly by a 4.2 per cent fall in the index for the division ‘Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels’.

The movement in the division’s index was due to a reduction in the rates for electricity, which resulted in a 12.5 per cent fall in the index for the group ‘Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels’.

There was also a decline in the index for the ‘Transport’ division which moved down by 0.1 per cent due mainly because reduced costs of petrol and air travel.

The inflation rate was, however, tempered by a 0.6 per cent increase in the index for the heaviest weighted division ‘Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages’. This was due to higher prices for some agricultural produce such as sweet potato, yam, lettuce and tomato.

Meanwhile, the point-to-point inflation rate as at April 2023 was 5.8 per cent. This was influenced mainly by the point-to-point inflation rate for the divisions: ‘Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages’ (10.3%) and Restaurants and Accommodations Services’ (16.8%).

“These upward movements were, however, tempered by a 3.1 per cent decline in the index for the group ‘Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels,” STATIN said.’

The CPI measures changes in the general level of prices for consumer goods and services purchased by private households.