Consumers to pay more for eggs | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Egg Farmers Association is advising wholesalers and consumers that the price per dozen for table eggs is likely to increase by at least $30.

The association, in a newspaper advertisement on Thursday, said the recommended price increase comes amid the cost of production, which has “forced egg farmers to seek an adjustment in the farm gate prices.”

The association is recommending that local egg farmers increase their prices by nine per cent for loose eggs, up from $350 per dozen, and the cost for branded eggs by eight per cent, from $380 to $410 per dozen.

The increase in table egg prices could lead to an increase in the price of other items like baked products, for which egg is an essential ingredient.

Acting president of the Jamaica Egg Farmers Association, Mark Campbell, could not be reached for comment up to the time of publication.

But, according to the current president of the association, Roy Baker, who is currently on leave, the price increase is not significant.

“So it is not significant considering the pricing cost and increasing cost, where we have, since this year alone, about three to four increases in the feed cost,” he explained.

He added: “So when we talk about 10 to 15 per cent on increases, it’s not significant, because we are bearing in mind that consumers are being pressed very hard on cost of agricultural products right now and other retail products as well.”

Also speaking to Loop News on the price increase for table eggs, manager of the Jamaica Egg Farmers Association, Doreen Hibbert, said: “The last time we had an increase it was $320 to $350 per dozen.”

She was uncertain of the date of the last increase but suggested it was earlier this year.

Baker explained, at length, the main drivers behind the increase in price.

“The cost to produce eggs has moved significantly since November of last year. It has moved significantly in the areas of the layer feed, the layer birds themselves, and also in supplies,” he outlined.

Continuing, he said: “Now the layer birds that the farmers buy are usually what we refer to as ready to lay birds, so they would be about 18 weeks when the farmers are getting them, and they cost the supplier to feed them from baby chicks up to that time.”

“So once the feed cost is increased, the bird cost is also going to increase on the farmers as well,” Baker said.

“What makes matters even worse, is that the farmers were selling below cost prior to that time for a while, because you would recall that COVID hit us from March of 2020, and it has really had an impact on cost [since] then,” he elaborated.

But, despite the impact of the novel coronavirus on egg production, Baker pointed out that there were very few price adjustments since that time.

“So we have gotten to the stage now where if we do not increase our costs, we will likely be totally uncompetitive in the market, and we will not be able to survive as farmers,” he contended.

In the meantime, Hibbert said farmers have been affected by the utility costs relative to electricity supplies to hen houses, transportation and distribution costs.

“… And what has happened since COVID is that a number of our smaller farmers have gone out of business because they have not been able to increase their prices of the eggs,” she noted, adding that small farmers were also unable to purchase layers from broilers.

“[A] number of large farmers had to scale back, not for the same reason. Some of them who were selling to the hotel sector had to scale back last year when the hotels closed, although a number of the hotels reopened,” she said.

Insisting that farmers have incurred several increases in input costs, including four or five increases in feed cost and an increase in layer prices, Hibbert said the decision to increase egg prices was not easy.

“Basically, we agonised over the recommended increase, but we had no choice because the farmers were all complaining that they were going out of business,” she pointed out.

Despite the raft of challenges the sector has faced since the onset of COVID-19, Baker said the association does not wish for its customers to be unable to purchase eggs.