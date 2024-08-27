Consumers urged to use price enquiry tool for textbook purchases

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Consumers urged to use price enquiry tool for textbook purchases
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JMEA wants more aggressive rate cuts following BOJ’s recent reduction

Mariah Carey’s mother and sister died on the same day

Cops monitor sections of Waterhouse; 48 hour curfew imposed

Curfew imposed in Gordon Pen, Spanish Town

Six men listed as persons of interest in St Catherine North

St James most wanted man captured peacefully

Duane Smith to be JLP candidate in NW St Andrew after Nigel Clarke

6 strategies to ease back into the school year after summer break

St Andrew teen on murder and gun-related charges

Beaches Negril host free health fair for team members

Tuesday Aug 27

30°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

Director of Communications for the Consumer Affairs Commission, Latoya Halstead.

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is encouraging persons to use its price enquiry tool as a resource to obtain valuable information to assist in textbook purchases, in their back-to-school preparation.Persons can access the price enquiry tool on the Commission’s website, cac.gov.jm.

Between July 29 and August 2024, the Commission visited 64 bookstores across the island and received results from 60.

Director of Communications for the CAC, Latoya Halstead, said the price enquiry tool provides a detailed list of the book merchants and prices of textbooks.

“You will see the prices of the various books right across the island and you will know where you can get those at a less expensive price,” she said.

The CAC director noted that the official annual textbook survey report should be available by the end of the week.

Halstead said the Commission’s annual textbook survey seeks to empower consumers by providing the prices of textbooks carried by merchants.

She said it is a good resource for persons seeking to save money on textbook purchases in their back-to-school preparation.

The CAC works in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Youth to compile the books included in the Commission’s annual textbook survey.

“To accomplish this, we partner with the Ministry of Education, so we can build out the survey instrument as it relates to the supplementary booklist. This survey is aimed at surveilling the most popular books,”  she said.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

JMEA wants more aggressive rate cuts following BOJ’s recent reduction

Sport

Uruguayan footballer Izquierdo under neurological critical care

Entertainment

Mariah Carey’s mother and sister died on the same day

More From

Sport

Nugent shatters record as Clayton, Ricketts win at Diamond League

Ackera Nugent, Tia Clayton and Shanieka Ricketts were the three Jamaican winners at Sunday’s Wanda Diamond League meeting in the Polish city of Silesia.
Nugent, the national record holder, was the

Jamaica News

See also

Minister in Ja says oil discovery report on social media is fake news

Energy Minister Daryl Vaz has labeled as “fake news” reports on social media that oil has been discovered in Jamaica.
The minister in a statement on Sunday said he saw several posts circu

Jamaica News

Jamaica’s Dr Nigel Clarke appointed Deputy Managing Director of IMF

Set to step down as Minister of Finance

Jamaica News

Gunmen attack and rob woman of $2500; one held, other on the run

Detectives attached to the Kingston Eastern policing division have arrested and charged 22-year-old Kimani Jones otherwise called ‘Kiddy’ a construction worker of Nine Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew; for

Jamaica News

St James most wanted man captured peacefully

St James’ most wanted man who has been featured on the police’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ campaign, Jermaine O’Brien McKenzie, alias ‘Geo’, surrendered peacefully when he was cornered by law enforcers in Cor

Sport

Jamaica swamp French Guiana 7-1 to win CFU U14 Challenge

A rampaging Jamaica scored seven second half goals to swamp French Guiana in a come from behind 7-1 win to lift the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Under-14 title on Sunday at the Dwight Yorke Stadium

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols