Content creators invited to share ideas in Pitch Perfect Competition Loop Jamaica

Caribbean nationals, aged 18 years and older, looking to take their film or content ideas to the big screen can share their work in the Pitch Perfect Film Treatment Competition.

The Pitch Perfect Competition is the brainchild of advertising and production company, The Limners and Bards Limited (The LAB). It seeks to build capacity among content creators.

“This is an opportunity for big thinkers across the region to showcase stories or topics that help preserve the history and culture of the region,” stated The Lab CEO Kimala Bennett.

To enter the competition, persons must submit their two-page treatment with a log line via the application form on the competition’s official website:thelabjamaica.com/pitchperfect.

The best three treatments will be selected, and the writers of the treatments will each be paid US$2,000 for their ideas.

Treatments will then be developed into scripts and produced, and the writers of the top three treatments will also have the opportunity to be a part of the script development and production process.

This will include access to writer’s workshops, script development assistance, and involvement in the actual filming of the script.

Treatments will be adjudicated by a panel of knowledgeable and experienced film practitioners, literary writers and international film production and distribution personnel.

The panel will focus mainly on the writer’s ability to build and maintain the strength of the story and characters, plus display a strong level of creativity and ease of production.

The LAB will own the rights to the treatments submitted; however, if the entries are unsuccessful, all ownership will return to the writer.

Treatments that are part of another competition or are being reviewed by other entities will not be accepted after the October 9 deadline.

The best three treatments will be selected, and the announcement will be announced by November 14, 2022.

For more information, visit the competition’s website, call (876) 908-4080 or (876) 908-4989 or email [email protected]