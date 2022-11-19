Contractor chopped to death during argument at cook shop in St Ann Loop Jamaica

A 46-year-old contractor was chopped to death at Andna Grass in St Ann on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Ira Alexander, otherwise called ‘Roy’of Bethany district, Alexandria in the parish.

Reports from the St Ann’s Bay Criminal Investigations Branch are that at about 6:00 pm, Alexander was at a cookshop in the area when an argument developed between him and the suspect. A machete was brought into play and used to inflict several wounds on Alexander.

The police were summoned and he was transported to the hospital where death was confirmed. The man managed to flee the scene. Investigations are ongoing.