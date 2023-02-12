Convicted child molester sentenced to 18 years in prison

Black Immigrant Daily News

A man in Jamaica who sexually assaulted seven children has been sentenced to almost 18 years in prison. The man’s name is Sheridan Shepherd and he was sentenced on Friday.

The man pleaded guilty to six counts of buggery, five counts of indecent assault, and one count of grievous sexual assault.

He was arrested and charged in June 2021, after claims that sexually assaulted several minors between six- and 12-years-old.

According to reports, residents attacked and severely beat him before he was taken into custody.

Shepherd’s attorney told the court that his client had expressed fear of being incarcerated. He is worried that his client could be abused behind bars, because of the nature of his crime.

NewsAmericasNow.com