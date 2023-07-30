COOL CUSTOMER: Wanted man reportedly surrenders with gun in waist Loop Jamaica

Law enforcers from the St Catherine South Police Division arrested a wanted man during an operation in Bamboo Ridge, Bartons district in the parish on Saturday, July 29.

A firearm was also reportedly found in his possession.

Reports from the Old Harbour police are that 10:40 pm, a motor vehicle was stopped in the area and the suspect alighted from the vehicle and surrendered without incident.

He was searched and a 9mm Glock 19 pistol, along with a magazine containing three 9mm rounds of ammunition, was reportedly found in his waistband.

He was taken into police custody.

His identity is being withheld at present, the police have advised.