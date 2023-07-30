COOL CUSTOMER: Wanted man reportedly surrenders with gun in waist Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
COOL CUSTOMER: Wanted man reportedly surrenders with gun in waist Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Cop whose infant daughter died in his car to get a second lawyer

Newsmaker: Battle lines drawn; James, Police High Command ‘tussle’

COOL CUSTOMER: Wanted man reportedly surrendered with gun in waist

Rastafarians and youth being engaged in constitutional reform

Police evidence leads to Kingston mechanic being freed of gun charge

Sunshine Girls make a big statement against South Africa at World Cup

Ukraine again reported bringing war deep into Russia

Bomb at political rally in Pakistan kills at least 40 persons

Music producer freed of gun charge after cop’s ‘unreliable’ evidence

Yohan Blake, Briana Williams, Shanieka Ricketts win in Leverkusen

Monday Jul 31

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Law enforcers from the St Catherine South Police Division arrested a wanted man during an operation in Bamboo Ridge, Bartons district in the parish on Saturday, July 29.

A firearm was also reportedly found in his possession.

Reports from the Old Harbour police are that 10:40 pm, a motor vehicle was stopped in the area and the suspect alighted from the vehicle and surrendered without incident.

He was searched and a 9mm Glock 19 pistol, along with a magazine containing three 9mm rounds of ammunition, was reportedly found in his waistband.

He was taken into police custody.

His identity is being withheld at present, the police have advised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Cop whose infant daughter died in his car to get a second lawyer

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Battle lines drawn; James, Police High Command ‘tussle’

Jamaica News

COOL CUSTOMER: Wanted man reportedly surrendered with gun in waist

More From

Sport

Reggae Girlz edge Panama 1-0 for their first ever World Cup win

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Defender Allyson Swaby scored in the 56th minute and Jamaica hung on to edge Panama 1-0 on Saturday for their first-ever win at the Women’s World Cup.
Swaby, who grew u

Sport

See also

Yohan Blake, Briana Williams, Shanieka Ricketts win in Leverkusen

Yohan Blake, the 2011 world 100m champion, along with fellow Jamaicans Briana Williams and Shanieka Ricketts emerged victorious at the True Athletes Classics, a World Athletics Continental Tour – Bron

Sport

Jamaica dominate Sri Lanka in opening game at Netball World Cup

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls began their Netball World Cup campaign with a resounding victory, defeating Sri Lanka 105-25 in their Pool C clash in Cape Town, South Africa on Friday.
The fourth-ranked J

Sport

Sunshine Girls make a big statement against South Africa at World Cup

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls finished top of their Netball World Cup pool with a perfect record by beating hosts South Africa 67-49, with both teams already through to the next phase.
The result could

Sport

Andre Blake: I’m proud to be a US citizen

Reggae Boyz captain and goalkeeper Andre Blake attains US citizenship through naturalisation

Sport

Sunshine Girls secure second consecutive victory at Netball World Cup

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls secured their second consecutive victory at the 2023 Netball World Cup by overwhelming Wales 75-40 in Pool C at Cape Town on Saturday.
The triumph followed their impressive

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols