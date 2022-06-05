‘Coolie Man’ booked for businesswoman’s murder and more in Sp Town | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Thirty-four-year old Errol Williams, otherwise called ‘Coolie Man’ or ‘Richie’, of Maiden Lane, Kingston, has been charged with several offences, including murder, arising from an incident in Johnson Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine on Friday, March 4 of this year.

Forty-seven-year old Nadine Kelly-Reid, a businesswoman of Kitson Town, St Catherine, was killed, while two other persons sustained injuries during the incident.

Reports are that about 10:30 am, Kelly-Reid was with a number of persons on the compound of a manufacturing company, when a car was driven to the location.

Armed men exited the vehicle and opened gunfire, hitting Kelly-Reid and two others.

The police were summoned and the injured persons were transported to hospital, where Kelly-Reid was pronounced dead and two men were treated for their injuries.

Williams was arrested on May 18 and subsequently charged with murder, shooting with intent, two counts of wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession ammunition

His court date is being finalised.

