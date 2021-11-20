Cop accused of scamming offered $800,000 bail | Loop Jamaica

A police constable was on Friday offered bail in the St Catherine Parish Court when he went to answer to charges of being in possession of identity information & larceny in the St Catherine Parish Court.

Allegations are that following a sting operation in the Portmore area, the policeman Michael Carson was found to be in possession of credit card devices along other documents not belonging to him in furtherance of what is to be believed was scamming operation.

Reports are that Carson who had been held in custody since November 5, 2021 was offered bail in the amount of $800,000,00 with strict conditions.

In applying for bail, his lawyer Queen’s Counsel, Peter Champagnie told the court that his client was strongly denying the allegations.

Champagnie noted that it was most unfortunate that his client was not interviewed by the police after the arrest as he was prepared to render full cooperation with a perfectly good explanation for items said to have been in his possession.

Carson returns to court on December 20, 2021. He is attached to the Narcotics division.