Cop and girlfriend among three held in murder investigation Loop Jamaica

Clarendon detectives, investigating the murder of a man named Danny Lowe on December 27th near Longville Park Boulevard, have detained a police constable, alongside his girlfriend and another individual.

The arrest comes as part of the ongoing probe into the incident.

The police constable is also under investigation for possible breaches of the Firearms Act. This development is part of the wider investigative process, reflecting the ongoing efforts to thoroughly examine all aspects of the case.

As the investigation continues, updates will be provided. The Jamaica Constabulary Force is ensuring that all necessary steps are taken to thoroughly investigate this case, involving all relevant parties to ensure a comprehensive examination of the facts.