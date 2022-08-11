Cop boyfriend charged with influencer’s murder for court Friday Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cop boyfriend charged with influencer’s murder for court Friday Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Foreigner arrested after ammunition found at MoBay airport

Carbyne Capital duo ‘buying invoices’ and providing cash up front

Cop boyfriend charged with influencer’s murder for court Friday

UCC now recognised as a teaching university

Local entrepreneur shares winning formula for hair growth

Morocco fires coach Halilhod?i? 3 months before World Cup

65-y-o soup vendor shot and killed metres away from police station

NHT now refunding contributions made in 2014 or earlier

J’can cop charged with smuggling cocaine in her body gets 33 months

New Zealand beat West Indies by 13 runs in 1st T20 game

Thursday Aug 11

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

47 minutes ago

The accused Constable Noel Maitland

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Constable Noel Maitland, the boyfriend of missing social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson, now presumed dead, is to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday in connection with her murder.

Maitland was charged with murder last week following a high-profile investigation into the disappearance of Donaldson, who was the host of the reality show 876Roommate.

Donaldson was last seen with Maitland on July 11. She was reported missing on July 13 and immediately, Maitland and his child’s mother, a woman district constable, became the focus.

Related Article

After the massive investigation, which co-opted the INDECOM and other agencies, and which saw several demonstrations, Maitland was charged and the woman district constable cleared.

The police theorised that Donaldson was killed sometime between 4pm and 8pm on July 12 The police believe that Maitland acted alone in the killing of Donaldson, but he may have received help in disposing of the body.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Foreigner arrested after ammunition found at MoBay airport

Business

Carbyne Capital duo ‘buying invoices’ and providing cash up front

Entertainment

Atlanta rapper Young Thug faces new charges in RICO case

More From

Sport

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.62 in Monaco

Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce continued her superb form in the 100 metres by running the world’s fastest time this year at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Wed

See also

Jamaica News

Boy goes missing from summer school

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old K’Issac Chambers of Jerico, Hanover, and Cliffton Boy’s Home, who has been missing since Tuesday, August 9.
He is of dark complexion, slim build a

Jamaica News

No early release: Jah Cure remains behind bars in The Netherlands

Dutch prosecutors take aim at new court hearing on attempted murder charge

Sport

Natoya Goule, Russell Clayton secure victories in Monaco

Yulimar Rojas denies Shanieka Ricketts in triple jump

Jamaica News

Men charged after licensed gun holder intervenes in armed robbery

Almost a month after a licensed firearm holder challenged two men and foiled a robbery at the intersection of Retreat and Seymour Avenue in Kingston, the two men have been charged on Tuesday, Jul

Jamaica News

NHT now refunding contributions made in 2014 or earlier

Applicants have until year end to submit for their contributions

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols