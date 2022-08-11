Cop boyfriend charged with influencer’s murder for court Friday Loop Jamaica

Constable Noel Maitland, the boyfriend of missing social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson, now presumed dead, is to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday in connection with her murder.

Maitland was charged with murder last week following a high-profile investigation into the disappearance of Donaldson, who was the host of the reality show 876Roommate.

Donaldson was last seen with Maitland on July 11. She was reported missing on July 13 and immediately, Maitland and his child’s mother, a woman district constable, became the focus.

After the massive investigation, which co-opted the INDECOM and other agencies, and which saw several demonstrations, Maitland was charged and the woman district constable cleared.

The police theorised that Donaldson was killed sometime between 4pm and 8pm on July 12 The police believe that Maitland acted alone in the killing of Donaldson, but he may have received help in disposing of the body.