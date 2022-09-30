Cop charged in relation to the assault of man in Denham Town Loop Jamaica

An investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has led to a policeman, being charged in relation to the assault of a man in Denham Town, two years ago.

The policeman Constable Rajeeck O’Connor was brought before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court by way of summons on Thursday.

During the appearance, a trial date was set for February 6-7, 2023 when the lawman, will answer to the charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to common law.

These charges were a result of an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

A release from INDECOM said that on February 21, 2020, Constable O’Connor intervened in a verbal altercation, between the complainant and his neighbor, which resulted in the complainant sustaining actual bodily harm (abrasions and bruises).

A trial date was set for February 6-7, 2023 by the presiding judge, and disclosure was made to Defense Counsel. All concerned parties were bound over.