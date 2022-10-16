Cop dies from gun attack at wake in Maxfield Avenue, St Andrew Loop Jamaica

Cop dies from gun attack at wake in Maxfield Avenue, St Andrew
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop Jamaica

Three others nursing bullet wounds

Loop News

15 minutes ago

Constable Brian Martin

Four persons, including a policeman and a young child, were shot at a wake in Frog City in the Maxfield Avenue area of St Andrew on Saturday night.

The lawman, now identified as Constable Brian Martin of the St Andrew Central Police Division, later succumbed to his injuries.

He was reportedly shot in the face.

The available information indicated that men with M16 rifles entered the premises where the wake was being held and opened gunfire, hitting four persons.

The injured persons were rushed to a medical facility, where the policeman succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

In a release, the Jamaica Police Federation express shock at the brutal slaying of Constable Martin.

“Our sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends,” said the federation.

