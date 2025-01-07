Newsmaker of the Week: Lawrence Rowe's explosive ‘innings’ rocks PNP Nunez late double rescues win for Liverpool in Premier League Gauff and Sabalenka move closer to another Australian Open showdown Mt Alvernia Prep celebrates a century of excellence Late Hubert Lawrence to be honoured at Western Relays on February 8 $250m worth of goods stopped from sale by Compliance Authority
Cop dies from two-vehicle crash in St James

05 February 2025
Constable Alfrado Newman (Photo: JCF's Facebook page)

A policeman died as a result of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash along the Unity Hall main road in St James on Wednesday.

The deceased is Constable Alfrado Newman, who was assigned to the Hanover Police Division.

A statement on the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) social media platforms said reports are that about 8:25 am, Newman was driving his personal motorcycle along the roadway when it collided with a motorcar.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, but succumbed to his injuries.

The Police High Command said it is "saddened" at the news of Newman's tragic death.

The JCF has expressed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the policeman, stating that the constabulary's Chaplaincy Branch and Welfare Department are providing support to them.

