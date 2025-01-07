Cop dies from two-vehicle crash in St James

A policeman died as a result of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash along the Unity Hall main road in St James on Wednesday.

The deceased is Constable Alfrado Newman, who was assigned to the Hanover Police Division.

A statement on the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) social media platforms said reports are that about 8:25 am, Newman was driving his personal motorcycle along the roadway when it collided with a motorcar.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, but succumbed to his injuries.

The Police High Command said it is "saddened" at the news of Newman's tragic death.

The JCF has expressed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the policeman, stating that the constabulary's Chaplaincy Branch and Welfare Department are providing support to them.