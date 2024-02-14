Cop dies in early-morning crash Loop Jamaica

Cop dies in early-morning crash Loop Jamaica
2 hrs ago

Renardo Spence

A police constable is now dead after being involved in an early-morning collision in Old Harbour, St Catherine, on Ash Wednesday.

The cop, who was driving his motorcycle at the time of the collision, has been identified as Renardo Spence.

He was reportedly travelling on his motorcycle about 1 am when he was involved in a collision with a motor car at a section of the road in Gutters in the parish.

Spence was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

The Central Committee of the Police Federation announced his tragic passing with “deep regrets” today. 

Spence was assigned to the Spanish Town Traffic Department. 

Motorcyclists, pedestrians and private motor vehicle drivers were the top three road user categories with the highest number of road fatalities in 2023, according to the Island Traffic Authority (ITA).

In its latest weekly crash report, ITA said, as of February 9, 2024, 36 lives have been lost to road crashes, resulting from 33 fatal collisions.

