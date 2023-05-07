Cop dies in fiery car crash on Edward Seaga Highway Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cop dies in fiery car crash on Edward Seaga Highway Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Cop dies in fiery car crash on Edward Seaga Highway

Bartlett ‘excited’ about big St Ann hotel project now back on track

Work or not? Some question GG’s coronation attendance on Sabbath day

Alana Reid proves too hot for Adaejah Hodge in Maryland

Bartender found stabbed to death in bathroom in Ocho Rios, St Ann

PNP candidate selection heats up: SESA delegates to make choice

To improve kids’ mental health, some schools start later

Senior citizen dies from road traffic mishap in Trelawny

Seven dead after SUV hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border

Retired Senior Superintendent Delroy Hewitt dies

Sunday May 07

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

39 minutes ago

Cop Dies In Crash On Edward Seaga Highway

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

On the same day when a district constable was shot and killed by gunmen in downtown Kingston, another police constable lost his life in a single-vehicle crash along the Edward Seaga Highway between Angels and Caymanas in St Catherine on Sunday.

Reports are that Constable Ramone Evans of the Hunts Bay Police Station in the St Andrew South Police Division was driving a private vehicle from Caymanas to Angels outside of Spanish Town after completing duties, when he lost control of the vehicle, which exited the roadway into a ditch, where it subsequently burst into flames.

The lawman was trapped in the vehicle and efforts to save him failed.

Assistant Commission of Police Gary McKenzie, head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch of the police force, gave an outline of the incident in an interview, which is carried in the video above.

Hours earlier, at about 3am, District Constable Ricardo Jarrett of the Darling Street Police Station in Western Kingston was shot dead by gunmen who pounced on him on Berwick Road in downtown Kingston while he was reportedly dropping off a female.

The cop was shot and his firearm was taken by his attackers.

He was subsequently assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Cop dies in fiery car crash on Edward Seaga Highway

Jamaica News

Bartlett ‘excited’ about big St Ann hotel project now back on track

Jamaica News

Work or not? Some question GG’s coronation attendance on Sabbath day

More From

Jamaica News

Ricky Trooper attends daughter’s funeral in the US

… receives compassionate visa years after revocation

Jamaica News

See also

Moneague College senior educator dies suddenly; tributes flowing

Tributes are flowing for Quality Assurance Officer at Moneague College in St Ann, Dr Andre Grant, who died suddenly on Friday.
Grant was found unresponsive at his cottage on the main campus in Mon

Sport

Khadija Shaw named 2022 Concacaf Women’s Player of the Year

Jamaican and Manchester City striker, Khadija Shaw, has been crowned the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Player of the Year.
Shaw made history by becoming the first player from the Caribbean to receive the

Jamaica News

Policeman shot dead in downtown Kingston

The Police High Command has condemned the killing of a district constable along Berwick Road in the Darling Street area of downtown Kingston on Sunday, May 7.
30-year-old District Constable Ricardo

Jamaica News

Retired Senior Superintendent Delroy Hewitt dies

Well-known crime fighter and retired Senior Superintendent of Police, Delroy Hewitt, has died.
It is not immediately clear where Hewitt died.
Reports suggest that he was ailing for some time, an

Jamaica News

Portmore woman gone missing; last seen on Mandela Highway

Thirty-three-year-old Bobbi-Ann Morris of Braeton Phase 1, Portmore, St Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, May 3.
She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 157 centimetres (five f

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols