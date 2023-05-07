Cop dies in fiery car crash on Edward Seaga Highway Loop Jamaica

On the same day when a district constable was shot and killed by gunmen in downtown Kingston, another police constable lost his life in a single-vehicle crash along the Edward Seaga Highway between Angels and Caymanas in St Catherine on Sunday.

Reports are that Constable Ramone Evans of the Hunts Bay Police Station in the St Andrew South Police Division was driving a private vehicle from Caymanas to Angels outside of Spanish Town after completing duties, when he lost control of the vehicle, which exited the roadway into a ditch, where it subsequently burst into flames.

The lawman was trapped in the vehicle and efforts to save him failed.

Assistant Commission of Police Gary McKenzie, head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch of the police force, gave an outline of the incident in an interview, which is carried in the video above.

Hours earlier, at about 3am, District Constable Ricardo Jarrett of the Darling Street Police Station in Western Kingston was shot dead by gunmen who pounced on him on Berwick Road in downtown Kingston while he was reportedly dropping off a female.

The cop was shot and his firearm was taken by his attackers.

He was subsequently assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.