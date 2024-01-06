Cop dies suddenly leaving JCF members in mourning Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has been plunged into mourning following the passing of a policeman on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Detective Corporal Dalton Hemmings, who was assigned to the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).

Reports are that the policeman was at his home when he complained of not feeling well. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

News of his death has left members of the JCF in shock.

The police high command has since extended condolences to the family of the late JCF member.