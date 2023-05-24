Cop driving bus intervenes in gun attack on Kingston road Loop Jamaica

A gunman shot and injured another man on Michael Manley Boulevard in Kingston on Monday afternoon, then engaged a passing cop in a daring shootout before escaping in the area.

The incident happened in the vicinity of the Doncaster community on about 1:05 pm.

Police reports are that a cop driving a Coaster bus travelling in a westerly direction along Michael Manley Boulevard observed a man lying on the ground at a section of the road, and another man was shooting at him.

The cop alighted from the bus, identified himself, and the gunman reportedly opened fire in his direction.

Forced to take evasive action, the cop reportedly returned fire. The injured man crawled towards the bus, and the gunman sprinted towards nearby bushes while reportedly shooting at the cop.

The gunman escaped.

The injured man was assisted to the hospital by the police.

The suspect, who was reportedly injured during the shooting, left a trail of blood into the community.

The police later recovered a red shirt from a premises, which they believe the suspect had been wearing at the time of the attack.

The police are actively seeking this suspect.