Cop found guilty of rape and abduction sentenced to 15 years | Loop Jamaica

A policeman found guilty of rape and abduction has been sentenced to 15 years in prison at hard labour.

The man, Craig Williams, who was assigned to the Protective Service Division, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment at hard labour on the offence of rape, 5 years imprisonment on the offence of forcible abduction and 12 years imprisonment at hard labour on the offence of illegal possession of a firearm when he appeared before the St Thomas Circuit Court on Monday, November 15.

He will not be eligible for parole until 10 years and he has been placed into the sex offenders registry. The sentence are to run concurrently, the court has ordered.

Williams was found guilty for the 2012 abduction and rape of a woman in St Thomas.