Cop freed of allegedly smuggling ganja into prison Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Monday Apr 10

13 hrs ago

A police corporal was on Thursday freed after being charged nearly two years ago with allegedly smuggling marijuana into the Horizon Adult Remand Centre, a maximum-security penal facility based on Spanish Town Road in lower St Andrew.

Corporal Shawn Roberts was acquitted following a no-case submission by his attorney, Christopher Townsend, during trial in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

It was alleged that in May 2021, the officer was stopped and searched at the correctional facility. He was found in possession of a quantity of ganja, and was later charged.

However, Townsend submitted that his client had a plausible explanation for how he came into possession of the marijuana.

He further argued that the crown could not prove that the lawman had smuggled any marijuana into the correctional facility.

The presiding parish judge upheld the no-case submission, and freed Roberts of the charge.

