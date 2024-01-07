Cop freed of pepper spraying ‘Parro’ Campbell during traffic stop Loop Jamaica

A police constable who pepper sprayed retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Altermoth ‘Parro’ Campbell during a traffic stop in St Andrew four years ago, was on Friday freed of assault charges relative to the incident.

Constable Gaynor Harrison was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a recommendation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) on May 14, 2020.

Campbell was stopped by the police after overtaking a line of traffic close to Half-Way Tree in St Andrew on June 5, 2019.

After arguing with the cop, during which he reportedly failed to identify himself, Campbell was pepper sprayed in the eyes, this while his son was in the vehicle. Some of the pepper spray reportedly caught his son.

A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media at the time.

In the aftermath, Campbell was charged with several breaches of the Road Traffic Act, including careless driving, driving without a seat belt, disobeying a constable’s command, and having no insurance coverage.

He was later freed of all the charges at his trial in the Traffic Court in February 2021.

Harrison was similarly freed of his respective charges by Parish Judge Nathalie Ebanks-Miller during his trial in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday. This was after she heard submissions from the cop’s attorney, Vincent Wellesley, who argued that his client had acted in self-defence during the incident.

Harrison, according to Wellesley, was lawfully carrying out his duties, as he (the lawman) was trying to arrest a motorist who was believed to be in breach of the Road Traffic Act at the time.

In handing down her ruling, the judge said the prosecution failed to show that Harrison intentionally or recklessly assaulted both complainants during the execution of his police duties.

Harrison had been suspended from the JCF since the 2019 incident.