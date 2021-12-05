Cop freed of ‘raping teen’: complainant again fails to show in court | Loop Jamaica

A police constable who was charged with allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl three years ago, was freed last week after the complainant again failed to attend court.

Constable Shaneil Spence was freed when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Wednesday.

The prosecution did not object to a call from Spence’s attorney to have the case thrown out due to the absence of the complainant who has never turned up for court.

The prosecution then offered no evidence against the officer.

He was subsequently freed by presiding judge, Justice Grace Henry-McKenzie.

The 18-year-old complainant had accused the policeman of having sex with her without her consent at a house in St Andrew.

Following a probe by the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), the lawman was arrested and charged.