The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has been plunged into mourning following the passing of a police constable from St Andrew Central Division on Friday.

Reports from JCF members are that Constable Marvin Simpson complained of feeling unwell. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The death has since left JCF members in shock.

The Police Federation has since extended condolences to the management and staff of the St Andrew Central Division, and family and friends of the late policeman.