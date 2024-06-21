Cop held in narcotics raid, over 500 pounds of marijuana seized

A constable attached to the Marine Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) was arrested on Thursday as a result of a robust internal narcotics investigation conducted by the JCF’s Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (CTOC).

During a narcotics operation in the Saint Elizabeth Division, a grey Toyota Hiace bus with three men aboard was intercepted. The operation resulted in the discovery of fourteen (14) knitted bags of compressed vegetable matter resembling ganja, suspected to weigh over five hundred (500)pounds.

Among those arrested was Constable George Junior Powell, stationed at the Port Antonio Marine Division, along with two other males who appear to be Haitian nationals without identification.

This arrest underscores the JCF’s relentless pursuit of criminals, regardless of their uniform or position. No one is above the law, and we will pursue criminals wherever they are found, even within our own ranks.

There is no room in the Jamaica Constabulary Force for individuals with criminal intent who display a willingness to compromise the privileged position they occupy as members of our organisation.

We hold our members to the highest standards of conduct and integrity, and any breach of these standards will be met with decisive action to preserve the honour and trust bestowed upon the JCF by the public. As such, we make no apology for our rigorous internal investigations and hold no embarrassment in our efforts to root out criminal behaviour.

A police officer is defined not by the uniform they wear, but by their actions and adherence to the law. The JCF is proud of the steps taken to rid our organization of criminal elements, and we want our members to feel a sense of pride in these efforts.