Cop in case of missing influencer to be questioned Saturday Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cop in case of missing influencer to be questioned Saturday Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Cop in case of missing influencer to be questioned Saturday

Suspected robbers cut down in gunfight with cops

131 new COVID cases, 4 deaths, 22.6% positivity rate recorded

Sacaj’s ‘Nuh Weh Nice Like Yard’ tops Festival Song Competition

1962: The year it all began for Appleton Estate Decades

India win 1st T20, still 100% on tour of the West Indies

Commonwealth Games 2022: ‘It’s a real shame’ says Adelle Tracey

Jablum Coffee? Say less!

#FoodieFridays: Saffron pasta with ricotta conjures Sardinian fields

Entertainer Shane E set to surrender to cops today

Friday Jul 29

22?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

53 minutes ago

Suspect Noel Maitland and missing social media personality Donna-Lee Anderson.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Detectives are set to grill Constable Noel Maitland, the boyfriend of missing social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson, in a question and answer session on Saturday afternoon.

Attorney Christopher Townsend, who filed a writ of habeas corpus to secure Maitland’s release on Friday, said detectives called to schedule the interview shortly after the application was filed in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

“Soon after I filed it and it was heard, the police called to say they want a Q & A for tomorrow at 1 o’clock,” Townsend told Loop News.

Detectives from the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch arrested Maitland on Wednesday in relation to Donaldson’s disappearance. His arrest followed a case review by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and other agencies.

On July 13, Donaldson’s mother, Sophia Lugg, reported to police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter.

Maitland is also known as the music producer Noel Onetime. He co-founded One Time Music in 2018 with Chevaughn Davis and Sean Townsend.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Cop in case of missing influencer to be questioned Saturday

Jamaica News

Suspected robbers cut down in gunfight with cops

Jamaica News

131 new COVID cases, 4 deaths, 22.6% positivity rate recorded

More From

Sport

Commonwealth Games 2022: Jamaica name 47-strong athletics squad

Elaine Thompson-Herah has been named in a 47-strong Jamaica athletics team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham despite revealing at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene,

Business

See also

St Ann native Alwyn Brown sizzles with popular restaurant brands

St Ann native Alywn Brown owns two of the most popular restaurants on Jamaica’s north coast.
Brown’s seafood restaurant, Sharkies, and his steakhouse, Plantation Smokehouse, have a combined f

Jamaica News

Rushane Barnett pleads guilty to killing 5 family members in Clarendon

Rushane ‘Jett’ Barnett, who is charged with killing his cousin and her four young children in Cocoa Piece district, Clarendon last month, has pleaded guilty.
Barnett entered guilty pleas for five

Jamaica News

SHOCK AND ANGER: Woman attacked and beaten in broad daylight at hotel

A woman was reportedly attacked and beaten by two men at a hotel located in the western part of the island on Monday.
Full details of the incident are still unclear but reports are emerging that tw

Jamaica News

Killer inflicted 95 stab wounds to family of five over ‘disrespect’

48 wounds to adult cousin; baby boy sustained 11

Jamaica News

‘False start’, but Diamond Jubilee celebrations soon to get under way

The activities that will be the highlights of the country’s Diamond Jubilee leading into Independence Day on August 6, were to have formally gotten under way on Wednesday, July 27 with the Governor-Ge

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols