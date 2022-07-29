Cop in case of missing influencer to be questioned Saturday Loop Jamaica

Detectives are set to grill Constable Noel Maitland, the boyfriend of missing social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson, in a question and answer session on Saturday afternoon.

Attorney Christopher Townsend, who filed a writ of habeas corpus to secure Maitland’s release on Friday, said detectives called to schedule the interview shortly after the application was filed in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

“Soon after I filed it and it was heard, the police called to say they want a Q & A for tomorrow at 1 o’clock,” Townsend told Loop News.

Detectives from the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch arrested Maitland on Wednesday in relation to Donaldson’s disappearance. His arrest followed a case review by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and other agencies.

On July 13, Donaldson’s mother, Sophia Lugg, reported to police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter.

Maitland is also known as the music producer Noel Onetime. He co-founded One Time Music in 2018 with Chevaughn Davis and Sean Townsend.