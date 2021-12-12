Cop in ‘hot water’ for allegedly having sex with minor | Loop Jamaica

A police constable who allegedly befriended the underage sister of a woman who has been reporting to a police station as a condition of bail, has been charged with having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16 years.

Jerone Salomon was granted bail in the sum of $350,000 when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday.

The 36-year-old lawman is to return to court on January 13 when a committal hearing is to be held to determine whether the matter is to he heard in the Supreme Court.

Allegations are that the constable became acquainted with the minor when she accompanied her sister who was at the time reporting on bail at the police station where the cop was based.

Sometime after, the minor and the lawman reportedly became intimate.

After the purported activities between the two were discovered, the matter was reported to the Centre of Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).

Following a probe, a file was prepared and submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

A ruling earlier this month said the policeman should be charged.