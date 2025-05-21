Cop injured in PBR accident

A 39-year-old police officer was injured in an accident along the Priority Bus Route on Saturday.

Reports indicate that the officer was driving west in a vehicle, when, around 7am, he lost control near the bridge before the Dinsley traffic lights.

The vehicle slammed into the bridge, resulting in extensive damage and causing injuries to the driver.

Emergency Health Services personnel treated the officer at the scene and took him to the Mount Hope Medical Facility, where he was treated for minor injuries.

The vehicle was removed by a wrecker. Officers of the Tunapuna Fire Station, under the supervision of FO Cardinez, washed down the roadway.

PC Chaitlal is continuing investigations.