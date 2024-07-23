Cop killed by detainee at HWT Police Station

A policeman is now dead after he was reportedly shot by a detainee on the compound of the Half-Way Tree Police Station in St Andrew on Monday evening.

The detainee is also dead.

Police sources have told Loop News that the now-deceased policeman, a sergeant, was escorting the detainee when the detainee got his hand on a gun and shot the policeman several times.

There are conflicting reports around how the detainee met his demise, but Loop News will continue to track this developing story.

The names of the two deceased are being withheld at this time.

More information later.