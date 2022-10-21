Cop killed in Trench Town identified; high command condemns attack Loop Jamaica

The policeman who was shot and killed by gunmen in Trench Town, St Andrew on Thursday has been identified.

He is Corporal Oliver Mullings, who was assigned to the Kingston West Police Division.

Reports from the police are that at about 10:45pm, the corporal was among a team of officers, who responded to a call from residents in the area when they were attacked by gunmen.

Mullings was reportedly injured during a shootout with the criminals. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, alleged to be a gunman, was also killed in the incident and an illegal firearm was seized.

The death comes days after another Constable Brian Martin of the St Andrew Central Police Division died after being shot at a wake on Maxfield Avenue, also in St Andrew.

The police high command has since condemned the corporal’s killing and has also expressed condolences to the family, colleagues, and friends of Mullings.

“The JCF is committed to conducting a thorough investigation and to apprehend the persons responsible for his death,” the high command said in a release.